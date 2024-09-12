Power supply fully restored in flood-AFFECTED areas: MIN

Vijayawada : Minister for energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar said on Wednesday power restoration works have been completed in the Budameru flood-hit areas. He said the relentless efforts of the official machinery of power utilities in power restoration and flood relief activities are highly commendable that have resulted in 100 per cent power supply restoration to all the areas. Power is fully restored for 2,49,825 affected electricity service connections (Urban 1,59,419 and rural-90,406) and all the units of Vijayawada Thermal Power Station (VTPS) are ready for full operation.

“As the electricity is an essential service which needs smooth and uninterrupted flow, the electricity department took all necessary measures to avoid any inconvenience in power supply to consumers. The department, which is on high alert, has formed special teams to monitor power supply situation. On one side, the power utilities have strategically carried out the power restoration activities in flood-affected areas swiftly and on the other side the utilities are successful in providing 24x7 quality power supply to all other parts of the state,” said energy minister in a statement. Appreciating the electricity employees for contributing one day’s salary totalling to around Rs. 10.61 crore as donation to the victims of recent floods, Ravi Kumar said that the government would recognise the services of power sector employees in APGenco, APTransco and discoms who did their best to provide 24X7 uninterrupted power and resolve issues of consumers on a war footing in the critical times.

Stating that power utilities always give utmost importance to public welfare and provides best services to all the consumers in all aspects, the minister appreciated the power utilities for their extraordinary efforts to restore the power to normalcy during the floods in Vijayawada.

Special chief secretary, energy, K Vijayanand said under APCPDCL all the affected 28 sub-stations, 120 feeders, 10610 DTRs and 2,49,825 services were fully restored. However, the losses are expected to be around Rs 600 crore as transformers, conductors, switch boards and meters were completely damaged as they are covered in floodwater for many days, he said.