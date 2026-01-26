Prakasam collector honored for electoral excellence

Ongole: Prakasam district collector P Raja Babu was conferred a state-level award for the effective implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and superior electoral mapping.

During the 16th National Voters’ Day celebrations at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Sunday, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand presented the honor in the presence of State CEO Vivek Yadav. The award recognises the district’s success in streamlining electoral rolls and mapping processes.

Attributing the achievement to the collective efforts of the district administration, Collector Raja Babu pledged to continue such initiatives to ensure transparent and efficient election management across the district.