Prakasam cops pay tributes to Bhakta Kanakadasa
Kanakadasa’s invaluable contributions towards eliminating caste inequalities recalled
Ongole: Prakasam district SP V Harshavardhana Raju, along with police officials, paid floral tributes to Bhakta Kanakadasa at the district police office on Saturday, marking the saint-poet’s birth anniversary.
Speaking on the occasion, SP Harshavardhan Raju highlighted that Kanakadasa, born in 1509 in Karnataka, was renowned as a distinguished poet, philosopher, and social reformer. He noted Kanakadasa’s invaluable contributions toward eliminating caste inequalities through his literary works and devotional songs, which promoted values of devotion, humanity, equality, justice and truth.
The SP emphasized that Kanakadasa’s teachings remain relevant today, with his messages of equality, compassion, and selfless service forming the foundation for social development. He urged police personnel to follow the saint’s ideals by serving the public selflessly.
PCR Inspector Durgaprasad, Women’s Police Station Inspector U Sudhakar, CCS Inspector Jagadish, and other staff members also attended the programme.