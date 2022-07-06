Prakasam: Students protest over merger of primary classes in high school

Darsi (Prakasam District): Students studying 3, 4 and 5th classes and their parents staged a pretest in front of the Mandal Parishad High School in Peda Ullagallu in Mundlamuru mandal of Prakasam district on Tuesday. Their protest was against the government decision of merging primary classes of MPHS Peda Ullagallu with high school at China Ullagallu due to the rationalisation process.

The parents said that the school is convenient to their wards, which is near to SC Colony and other areas, but it will become problem for them if the government shifts classes to another school. They said that if the children need to go to school at China Ullagallu, they need to walk along the main road where traffic will be heavy and with heavy vehicles, which could be a risk to their wards.

The parents clearly said that they are happy to send the children to the school in Peda Ullagallu without any issues. But if they have to go to the school at China Ullagallu, then one of the parents has drop and pick up the children, and that is not possible, as they are daily wage workers, they explained.

The parents and students raised slogans demanding the government to continue the primary classes at the MPHS Peda Ullagallu and don't disturb their chances to receive education.