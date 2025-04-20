  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Prakash Jr College students shine in JEE Mains

Prakash Jr College students shine in JEE Mains
x
Highlights

Prakash Educational Institutions joint secretary CH Vijay Prakash briefed the media here on Saturday that K Satya Sai Srinivas Bhagawan secured 77th rank

Anakapalle: Students of Sri Prakash Junior College have scored top marks in JEE Mains results, announced on Saturday.

Prakash Educational Institutions joint secretary CH Vijay Prakash briefed the media here on Saturday that K Satya Sai Srinivas Bhagawan secured 77th rank while David Johnson Devi secured 2,948th rank. As many as 23 students became eligible of JEE Advanced.

Educational Institutions Chairman VK Narasimha Rao, Principal VVSS Bhanumurthy, Academic in-charge D Srilakshmi and others congratulated the meritorious students.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick