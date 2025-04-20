Prakash Jr College students shine in JEE Mains

Live
Highlights
Prakash Educational Institutions joint secretary CH Vijay Prakash briefed the media here on Saturday that K Satya Sai Srinivas Bhagawan secured 77th rank
Anakapalle: Students of Sri Prakash Junior College have scored top marks in JEE Mains results, announced on Saturday.
Prakash Educational Institutions joint secretary CH Vijay Prakash briefed the media here on Saturday that K Satya Sai Srinivas Bhagawan secured 77th rank while David Johnson Devi secured 2,948th rank. As many as 23 students became eligible of JEE Advanced.
Educational Institutions Chairman VK Narasimha Rao, Principal VVSS Bhanumurthy, Academic in-charge D Srilakshmi and others congratulated the meritorious students.
