Prakhar Jain appointed as AP Information and Public Relations Commissioner

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand has announced the appointment of Parkhar Jain as the new Commissioner of Information and Public Relations for the State Government.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand has announced the appointment of Parkhar Jain as the new Commissioner of Information and Public Relations for the State Government. Jain previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of RTGS in the Secretariat.

The decision was made public on Friday, marking a significant change in the state's approach to communication and public relations.

