Prashant Kishor participates in Suprabhata Seva
Prashant Kishor, politician, former political strategist and founder of Jan Suraaj Party, along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Wednesday.
Tirumala : Prashant Kishor, politician, former political strategist and founder of Jan Suraaj Party, along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Wednesday. He participated in the hour-long pre-dawn Suprabhata seva performed in the temple immediately after the temple opens.

TTD officials provided darshan to Prarshant and after darshan, Veda pundits rendered asirvachanam and presented Prasadam in Ranganayakula Mandapam.
TTD officials provided darshan to Prarshant and after darshan, Veda pundits rendered asirvachanam and presented Prasadam in Ranganayakula Mandapam.
