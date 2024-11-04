Pregnant woman dies, kin alleges ‘wrong medication’

Yemmiganur(Kurnool district): Tension erupted in Medicare hospital in Yemmiganur on Sunday following the death of a pregnant woman allegedly due to wrong medication in Yemmiganur town on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Sujatha (28), resident of Kalludevara Kunta village of Mantralayam constituency, Kurnool district.

According to a relative of the deceased Rangamma, the pregnant Sujatha was admitted for delivery in Medicare hospital on Saturday night and she delivered the baby after doctors performed surgery immediately. After a few minutes, the woman started bleeding profusely and the relatives immediately informed the doctors.

Rangamma said that doctors at once shifted Sujatha to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and after some time they suggested the relatives to take her to another hospital in Kurnool as bleeding was continuing. Patient’s family members rushed her to a private hospital in Kurnool, where the doctors declared that she died three hours ago.

Family members and relatives took the body to Medicare hospital and staged a protest. They demanded justice by taking stringent action on the doctors and also to seize the hospital license.

It is learnt that Dr Raghu KS, who runs the hospital, is the chairman of Yemmiganur municipal corporation and YSRCP leader.