Prevent leakage of underground drainage in city: Civic chief

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials to take steps to prevent leakage of underground drainage in the city.

Along with town planning, revenue and health department officials, on Monday she inspected sanitary works in 35th ward from where many complaints were received from residents.

Later, she reviewed with the officials regarding pending development works. She also wanted to set up inspection of streets to find out any leakage of underground drainage.

Commissioner Mourya said many complaints were received on leakage of underground drainage and instructed the officials to prepare plans to check underground drainage leakage. She also told them to focus on taxes including water and property.

She directed the health department to take up sweeping in crowded places, streets, surrounding temples, and chowltries, where pilgrim movement is high, to keep the area clean. She pointed out that people are still dumping waste in the drains and blocking flow of water in many localities and instructed municipal officials to create awareness against dumping garbage in the drains.

Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Syam Sundar, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, RO Sethu Madhav, DCP Mahapatra and others were present.