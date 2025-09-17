Privatisation of medical colleges opposed

Guntur: Navya Andhra MRPS founder president Parishapogu Srinivasa Rao emphasised that only if education and healthcare remain in the public sector will SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities benefit. He stated that even poor people from upper castes would be benefited.

He alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is privatising government medical colleges simply because he cannot tolerate poor students becoming doctors and poor patients receiving free medical care.

He warned that if this decision is not immediately withdrawn, the anger of the marginalised and weaker sections will inevitably erupt. A protest was organised by Navya Andhra MRPS on Tuesday at the Ambedkar statue near Lodge Centre against the privatisation of government medical colleges.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao pointed out that since Independence, the state has had only 12 government medical colleges. But after the YSRCP government was formed in 2019, the then Chief Minister YS Jagan established as many as 17 new government medical colleges at one go—something everyone is aware of. Along with these, 17 teaching hospitals also became available, he said.

Navya Andhra MRPS state working president Dr Bharat, state vice-presidents Mangayya and Guravayya, state youth wing president Akash, district president Sunkara Nani, city president Darshanapu Babu, district youth wing president Dupati Yesu Babu, city youth wing president Muppavarapu Prasad, were among .