Proactive steps to avert summer water shortage in Kurnool

Kurnool: Stressingthe need for advance preparedness, Zilla Parishad Chairman Errabothula Papireddy has instructed officials to ensure that no drinking water scarcity arises during the forthcoming summer in the undivided Kurnool district.

He was presiding over the Zilla Parishad general body meeting held at the district headquarters on Sunday.

Reviewing the functioning of the rural water supply system, the Chairman directed that defunct hand pumps be made operational at the earliest by utilising funds from the 15th Finance Commission.

He underlined that summer contingency planning must be completed well in advance to avoid inconvenience to rural residents.

The meeting also reviewed issues related to education and the public distribution system.

Papireddy expressed concern over the poor maintenance of Sujala (safe drinking water) mother plants established at substantial cost in several mandals to address fluoride contamination and provide potable water to habitations lacking reliable sources.

He sought a comprehensive report from the Rural Water Supply department on the number of plants currently functioning, their operational status, and steps being taken to restore non-functional units.

On the education front, the Chairman called upon officials to strive for 100 per cent pass results in Class X examinations in Kurnool and Nandyal district, and to expedite the completion of pending classrooms and toilet facilities in government schools.

Public representatives, including Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha, raised demands for immediate sanction of funds for drinking water works in water-stressed villages.