Proddatur MLA Varadarajulu Reddy makes sensational allegations against police department

Proddatur MLA Varadarajulu Reddy has stirred controversy with serious allegations against the police department, claiming widespread corruption at all levels of the force.

The MLA accused Proddatur DSP Bhavana of being involved in corrupt practices, including allegedly collecting money from local liquor shops. He questioned whether she had joined the police service solely for the purpose of making illegal income.

Reddy further alleged that the DSP had released a lorry carrying illegally acquired ration rice, suggesting that major irregularities had taken place in the incident. He claimed that under instructions from a senior officer, a false case was filed against a person named Munivara in an apparent attempt to extort money.

The MLA said he would formally lodge a complaint with higher authorities regarding these matters, urging them to take immediate action against the officials involved.