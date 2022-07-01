Promote cultivation of bamboo, CS tells officials

Vijayawada: Chief secretary and AP Bamboo Mission chairman Sameer Sharma directed the officials to encourage people to raise bamboo plantation in Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (RoFR) lands, private lands, canal bunds, tank bunds and reservoirs.

Addressing a review on bamboo mission, the chief secretary said that funds to the tune of Rs 1,184 crore were available with the government under Bamboo Mission, including the Central government's 60 per cent funds amounting to Rs 710 crore and state government's share of 40 per cent, i.e. Rs 470 crore.

He said cent per cent subsidy will be provided to bamboo cultivation taken up on behalf of state government agencies and 50 per cent subsidy will be extended to private people to encourage bamboo cultivation. He said as there was good demand for bamboo and officials should encourage farmers to take up bamboo cultivation.

State horticulture commissioner and Bamboo Mission executive secretary Sridhar gave a power point presentation on objectives of bamboo mission. Finance special chief secretary SS Rawat and others participated.

Later, the chief secretary conducted a review on beautification of Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram cities under pilot project. He discussed with officials about beautification of both the cities including beautification of canal bunds, solid and liquid waste management. Commissioner of municipal administration Praveen Kumar, Clean Krishna and Godavari MD K Bhaskar and others participated.