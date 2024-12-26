  • Menu
Protection of ponds from encroachment demanded

Leaders of people’s organisations staging a protest in Kurnool on Wednesday

The leaders of various people’s organisations have demanded the TDP-led NDA government to protect the ponds in Gargeyapuram and B Thandrapadu villages from encroachment.

Kurnool: The leaders of various people’s organisations have demanded the TDP-led NDA government to protect the ponds in Gargeyapuram and B Thandrapadu villages from encroachment. They staged a protest in Kurnool on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, National Fisheries Association town president B Srinivasulu has said that some builders and realtors have eyes on the ponds within Kurnool mandal limits. He said the ponds in Gargeyapuram and B Thandrapadu villages cater to the drinking and irrigation water needs. Fisheries also eking out livelihood by fishing in these ponds. If the realtors encroach these ponds, then farmers and fishermen will lose their livelihood, he pointed out. Srinivasulu urged the officials concerned to protect the ponds from being encroached.

Another leader E Pulla Reddy stated that the realtors have forcibly grabbed a land, which is being enjoyed by Dalits for the last 40 years. He criticised that builders for their selfish gain, trying to transform ponds into real estate business. Stating that the government is taking action against land grabbers across the State, he questioned why the government and the officials are turning a blind eye over land grabbers in Kurnool district? He demanded the officials concerned to protect those ponds from encroachment.

