Provide collective, planned services to pilgrims during Ratha Saptami: TTD EO

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao called upon the deputed employees of TTD, Vigilance and Police to provide collective and planned services to devotees, who come for Ratha Saptami.

A handshake meeting was held with TTD officials and staff along with TTD police at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala on Sunday.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEO Veerabrahmam, in-charge CVSO Manikantha, Tirupati SP Harshavardhan Raju and other officials participated in the meeting.

EO Symala Rao asked all the officials to work as a team and to perform their respective duties collectively. He said that a system has been set up to coordinate with police and vigilance departments and every employee can provide information to the relevant departments from time to time. The officials and staff of Annadanam, Police, Vigilance, Engineering, Medical, Health, Sanitation and other departments have been requested to provide services with joint action so that devotees do not face any trouble anywhere.

Also, the EO asked all the departments to make best use of the services of Srivari Sevaks for providing Annaprasadam and water to devotees waiting in galleries. Officers and staff working in emergency departments were asked to work with more responsibility and to be vigilant.

Around 200 galleries, 66 Annaprasadam distribution counters and 351 toilets have been set up in four Mada streets.

Tirupati SP Harshavardhan Raju said that this year concrete plan has been prepared so that TTD employees, police and vigilance employees work in coordination. He said steps have been taken to provide information in a proper manner and on time. The in-charge CVSO said that fire and medical teams are kept available in case of any emergency in Mada streets and galleries.