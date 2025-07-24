Provide quality edu to students residing in SW hostels

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has directed officials to ensure that students residing in hostels are provided with quality education and adequate residential facilities.

He made these remarks while inspecting Dr B R Ambedkar Centenary Social Welfare Residential Boys Junior College located at Chinnatekur in Kallur mandal on Wednesday.

During the inspection, the Collector reviewed the infrastructure and teaching standards at the junior college.

He interacted with students and enquired about the academic support and hostel amenities being provided.

Observing the need for additional dormitory space, the Collector instructed district coordinator of social welfare residential colleges, Sridevi, to prepare and submit estimates for the construction of two additional rooms.

He also ordered the submission of repair estimates for damaged ceilings and other essential maintenance work.

Inspecting the toilet facilities, the Collector advised officials to improve cleanliness and maintenance.

When the need for an RO mineral water plant was brought to his notice, he assured that appropriate steps would be taken to install it.

In a unique gesture, the Collector joined a mathematics class and listened to the lesson alongside students, encouraging the faculty to ensure high-quality education. He also emphasised that students should be served nutritious meals as per the menu and instructed staff to ensure a comfortable and safe environment for all students.

The visit was attended by district coordinator Sridevi, Kallur tahsildar Anjaneyulu, Junior College Principal Venugopal, IIT-NEET Academy In-charge Umamaheswarappa and SWREX Chairman Chandrasekhar, among others.