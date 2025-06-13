Providing scientific solutions to farmers’ challenges

Tadepalligudem (West Godavari District): The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) which is scheduled from May 29 to June 15 is being conducted by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Venkataramannagudem, under Dr YSR Horticultural University. It was a flagship outreach initiative by the Government of India aimed at empowering farmers ahead of the Kharif season. VKSA was spanned 45 villages in 25 mandals of East Godavari, West Godavari, and Eluru districts, reaching out to 16,262 farmers. Dr P Vijaya Lakshmi, Principal Scientist at KVK, VR Gudem, served as the nodal officer, with a team of scientists including Dr Pedababu, Dr Rekha, Dr Prasad Reddy, and Dr Deepthi. Scientists from Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research (IIOPR), Pedavegi, Dr Ramachandrudu, Dr Mary Rani, and Dr Premalatha also participated. The key focus of VKSA is on enhancing farmer incomes through scientific agricultural practices.

During interactive sessions, the scientists stressed the importance of choosing climate-resilient and high-yielding varieties such as Bhima MTU-1140 and MTU-1232 as alternatives to the commonly grown Swarna variety.

They also advocated for organic cultivation methods, soil testing, soil fertility enhancement techniques, and the adoption of oil palm as a major source of revenue. Special focus was laid on horticultural crops like coconut, cocoa, oil palm, banana, mango, cashew, and vegetables, all of which are increasingly affected by climate change, nutritional deficiencies, and pest attacks such as spiralling whiteflies.

The initiative was carried out in close coordination with officials from the departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries, with support from local political leaders and active participation from the farming community.

Dr Vijaya Lakshmi expressed satisfaction over the successful execution of the programme and the overwhelming response from farmers. “We are glad to have directly reached thousands of farmers and provided scientific solutions to their field-level challenges,” she said.