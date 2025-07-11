PTM held to ensure holistic development of students

Banaganapalle: Minister for Roads & Buildings, Investments and Infrastructure, BC Janardhan Reddy, attended the Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) held at Zilla Parishad High School, Kolimigundla, under the Banaganapalle constituency on Thursday.

The event, organised under the auspices of the State government for the second consecutive year, saw enthusiastic participation from parents, teachers and students. The PTM initiative, spearheaded by HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, aims to strengthen parent-teacher collaboration and ensure holistic development of students in government schools, offering education on par with private institutions.

During the meeting, several issues concerning the school’s infrastructure and student welfare were brought to the Minister’s attention. These included the need for a dining hall to facilitate midday meals, repairs to damaged washrooms, incomplete disbursal of the “Thalli Ki Vandanam” benefits, and lack of safe drinking water.

Teachers also highlighted the absence of classroom doors, deteriorating building slabs and a shortage of funds to renovate three damaged classrooms. Responding positively, the Minister assured swift action and directed officials to address the issues without delay. Minister Janardhan Reddy further pledged to either repair the existing water purification plant or install a new one using his personal funds if necessary. He also announced plans to develop greenery within the school premises by planting saplings every 15 feet, promising to procure the plants from Kadiyam nurseries. With local borewells failing to yield water, he instructed officials to prepare proposals to draw drinking water from the Avuku reservoir as an alternative solution.

In a humane gesture, the Minister intervened in the case of Niharika, a Class IX student suffering from paralysis, and instructed the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) to arrange daily physiotherapy sessions for her.

Addressing transport concerns raised by students and parents, the Minister assured that RTC bus timings would be adjusted to suit school schedules. Highlighting the impact of the “Thalli Ki Vandanam” scheme, he noted that over 9,000 students in the Kolimigundla mandal had benefited from the programme so far.