Public participation key to clean Tirupati: Commissioner Mourya

Tirupati: Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya stressed that achieving a clean Tirupati is only possible with public participation. She unveiled posters for competitions to be organised by the Municipal Corporation as part of ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ initiative on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, she noted that the Swachh Bharat Mission launched Swachhta Hi Seva in 2017 and since then, various themed programmes have been conducted annually.

Commissioner Mourya highlighted that from September 17 to October 2, 2024, daily awareness programmess are being held under different themes across Tirupati. Awareness sessions were conducted in each ward focusing on the segregation of wet, dry and hazardous waste. Additionally, identified garbage dump sites were cleaned and plants were planted in those areas.

Efforts are underway to clear trash from city drains, which would help alleviate water logging issues in areas like Auto Nagar and Lakshmipuram during rains. Potholes in the city are being repaired to ensure a smooth Brahmotsavam festival. The Commissioner urged the public to use the MapmyIndia app to report city issues.

She added that on September 26, various activities are planned, including street plays, health check-ups for sanitary workers, distribution of PPE kits for them etc., at Indira Maidanam. ‘Waste to Art’ and ‘Waste to Wonder’ competitions will be held in which everyone, especially from schools, colleges, universities, women societies and others can take part and make different items with their creativity. The items can be displayed at the Kachchapi Auditorium and the best creations will be given prizes. Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah and Health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh were present.