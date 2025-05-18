Public participation key to success of Swarnandhra

Vijayawada: Public participation is very vital for the success of Swarnandhra – Swachh Andhra initiative being implemented by the State government, said G Jayalakshmi, Special officer, NTR district and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA). She was the chief guest at Swarnandhra programme organised at VMC circle-2 office in Satyanarayanapuram on Saturday.

The civic body conducted the program with the theme ‘Beat the Heat”. She inspected the stalls arranged by VMC at the circle officer and planted the saplings.

Later addressing the meeting, special officer Jayalakshmi said the objectives set by the government can be reached with the participation of the people. She said we can beat the heat by growing trees and plants. She said growing trees is the only solution to get protection from heat. She said the scope for growing of trees is limited in urban areas due to concrete structures. She suggested the plants and trees can be grown in both public and private places. Jayalakshmi said the district administration is taking steps to implement the plastic ban successfully. VMC commissioner HM Dhyana Chandra said the VMC is conducting Swarna Andhra and Swatchandhra programme on every third Saturday and this month the programme is organized with the slogan Beat the Heat. He called upon the people to grow trees and suggested the people to take steps for the terrace gardening.

Vijayawada central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao stressed the need to grow trees and avoid the use of single used plastic. He said single used plastic is very harmful to the mankind. He suggested the people to be cautious in the summer. NTR district Revenue Divisional officer K Chaitanya, additional commissioner projects Dr D Chandra Sekhar, chief Engineer, VMC R Srinath Reddy and other officials and staff attended the programme.