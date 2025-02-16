public participation sought in ‘Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra’ initiative

Nandyal: As per the directives of the state government, District Collector G Raja Kumari has urged everyone to actively participate in the Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra initiatives to transform Nandyal district into a model of cleanliness. On Saturday morning, she participated in Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra programmes conducted in Gajulapalli and Ayyalur villages of Mahanandi Mandal and later in the afternoon at the Collectorate in Nandyal town. Meanwhile, Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan took part in the Swachh Divas program at Bhupanapadu village in Panyam Mandal, undertaking various sanitation activities.

On this occasion, Collector Raja Kumari emphasized public awareness about the Swachh Andhra – Swarna Andhra initiatives in Gajulapalli and Ayyalur villages of Mahanandi Mandal. She led intensive sanitation drives to ensure community participation in cleanliness programmes. Comprehensive cleaning activities were carried out in all government schools, offices, public spaces, and common areas to raise awareness among the public.

Along with the Collector, officials at all levels and local citizens actively participated in the cleanliness drive. She reiterated that the state government has taken special measures to implement the Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra Divas programme with the goal of making Andhra Pradesh a clean state and positioning it at the forefront of the nation in terms of sanitation. As part of this initiative, the third Saturday of every month has been designated as Swachh Andhra - Swachh Divas, which is being implemented rigorously.

The Collector also mentioned that this program is structured around 12 themes, one for each month of the year. For February, the theme being followed is “Waste as a Resource”, focusing on sustainable waste management and resource utilization.