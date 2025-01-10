Purandareswari Emphasizes Cultural Education at YN College Diamond Jubilee Celebrations

BJP Andhra Pradesh President and Member of Parliament Daggubati Purandareswari underscored the importance of integrating cultural education with academic learning during the diamond jubilee celebrations of Narsapuram YN College held on Friday. Attending the event as the chief guest, Purandareswari highlighted the necessity of making students aware of their cultural heritage and traditions alongside their educational pursuits.

During the celebrations, a statue of Saraswati Devi was unveiled on the college premises, symbolizing the pursuit of knowledge and wisdom. The festivities also included a traditional bonfire and Sankranti celebrations, which engaged students in their cultural roots.

In her address, Purandareswari urged teachers and educational institutions to strive for comprehensive and developmental education that resonates with the societal conditions. She mentioned that education should extend beyond textbooks and classrooms, advocating for a learning approach that fosters practical understanding and application.

“Education has the potential to eradicate the societal challenges we face,” she emphasized, calling for a shift in educational paradigms that values holistic development over mere academic accolades.

The event was also attended by Government Whip Bommidi Nayak and other dignitaries, reinforcing a collaborative effort towards enriching educational experiences within the community.