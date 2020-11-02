Pushkar ghat works gather pace in Kurnool

Kurnool: District in-charge and Minister for Irrigation Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav on Monday inspected the Pushkar ghats at Raghavendra Mutt near King Market and Munagalapadu village. District collector G Veera Pandiyan and MLA M A Hafeez Khan accompanied the minister.

After inspecting the Pushkar ghats, he enquired about the approach roads, toilets, setting up of closed-circuit cameras, sanitation, bus stand, power supply, route maps and arrangement of other facilities with the district collector. He advised the officials to ensure that none of the devotees visiting the event should face any problem. He said the Tungabhadra Pushkarams are being held after a span of 12 years and the 12-day event will start from November 20 and conclude on December 1.

He asked the officials to complete the ghats without compromising on quality. MLAs of Kodumur, Panyam, Dr J Sudhakar, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Commissioner of Kurnool Municipal Corporation D K Balaji, In-charge Superintendent of Police Gouthami Sali, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Venkatasubbaiah, Irrigation Superintending Engineer, Ramachandra Murthy, Municipal Corporation SEs, officials of R&B, RWS and engineering departments also accompanied the minister.