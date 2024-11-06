Pushpayagam at Srivari temple on Nov 9

Tirumala: Pushpayaga Mahotsavam will be held at Srivari temple at Tirumala on November 9. The Ankurarpanam for the Pushpayagam will be held on Friday between 8 pm and 9 pm.

On the day of the Pushpayagam, after the second Archana, second bell and Naivedyam at the temple, Sridevi Bhudevi and Sri Malayappa Swamy will be taken to the Kalyana Mandapam at the Sampangi Prakaram and Snapana Tirumanjanam will be performed. As part of this, special Abhishekam will be performed with milk, curd, honey, sandalwood, turmeric and other spices. A ceremonial Pushpayagam will be performed from 1 to 5 pm with various types of flowers and leaves.

After the Sahasra Deepalankara Seva in the evening, Sri Malayappa Swamy will be seen by devotees at the four Mada streets of the temple.

The TTD has cancelled the evening Sahasra Deepalankara Seva on November 8. On November 9, Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva and Arjita Brahmotsavam remain cancelled.