‘Quantum science changed course of mankind’

Vijayawada : Recipient of the Best Scientist Award of Andhra Pradesh and a distinguished physics researcher Prof N Veeraiah addressed the final session of two-day Resonance 2025—Student-Education-Science competition organised by the Department of Physics at Andhra Loyola College here on Wednesday to celebrate the International Year of Quantum Science. As many as 150 students representing 28 colleges across the Telugu states participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Veeraiah highlighted the critical role of quantum physics in medical diagnostics, imaging, drug discovery, machine learning, quantum dots, and DNA mutation detection in cancer research.

Head of the Department of Physics Dr Tummala Sri Kumar said that Resonance-2025 provided an excellent platform for young minds to explore emerging trends in quantum science. Rector Fr PR John Prof N Veeraiah, and Degree Vice-Principal Fr Prabhudas presented prizes to the winners of the competitions. Dr PVS Sai Ram conducted an engaging quiz competition which captivated the audience through interactive audiovisual methods. Staff coordinator of Resonance 2025 Dr Ramakrishna Chand proposed a vote of thanks. Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, Dr G Murali Krishna, Dr M.C. Rao, Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao and students ofPhysics department participated.