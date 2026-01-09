Quantum transformation in education at SRM-AP

Vijayawada: SRM-AP has announced a series of pioneering initiatives in Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Green Hydrogen and emerging technologies, reinforcing its commitment to delivering transformative education and research aligned with the future aspirations of Andhra Pradesh. Vice-Chancellor Prof Satish Kumar shared an overview of these initiatives during a Meet and Greet with the university leadership and leading media houses here on Thursday. A key highlight is the strategic collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), School of Computer Science, through an MoU to establish an AI Institute at SRM University-AP.

To meet the growing demand for a quantum-ready workforce, the university will launch a dedicated Quantum Institute focusing on quantum science, technology, and computing. In collaboration with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, SRM-AP will also establish a Quantum Reference Centre and a Quantum computer, making advanced quantum tools accessible to a wider academic and research community.