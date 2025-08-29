  • Menu
Quantum Valley to create abundant job opportunities

Quantum Valley to create abundant job opportunities
Vice-chancellor of Krishna University Prof K Ramji addressing the students at the university on Thursday

  • The Andhra Pradesh government’s prestigious Quantum Valley project will create a wealth of job opportunities, stated Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji.

Machilipatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government’s prestigious Quantum Valley project will create a wealth of job opportunities, stated Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji.

He made the comments while addressing students at an internal hackathon held at the university’s engineering college here on Thursday.

Prof Ramji highlighted that the Central and State governments have allocated significant funds for the Quantum Valley. He said it’s a positive development that Krishna University is located so close to Amaravati and encouraged students to use the Amaravati Quantum Valley Hackathon (AQVH) 2025 to hone their skills.

Principal of the Engineering College Dr Vijayakumari expressed satisfaction with the participation of 16 teams in the hackathon.

Dr Salma served as the coordinator for the AQVH 2025 event, which was also attended by the Dean of Computer Science, Professor YK Sundara Krishna, and other faculty members and students.

Student teams presented their solutions to problems related to quantum computing. The two teams that showed the most promise were selected to compete in the regional hackathon, scheduled to take place in Vijayawada on September 10.

