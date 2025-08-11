‘Quit Corporates’ rally on Aug 13

Ongole: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha various farmers associations, and trade unions have called for a ‘Quit Corporates’ rally in Ongole on August 13, against the Central government’s decisions to allegedly hand over agriculture in India to corporate companies, said SKM Prakasam district convener Chunduri Rangarao.

Speaking at a meeting with the farmers, farmworkers associations and trade unions presided by the AP Rythu Sangam district president G Jayanthi Babu here on Sunday, Rangrao observed that the Indian National Congress has given the call for ‘Quit India’ against British Imperialism.

The farmers of the country are now calling for the ‘Quit Corporates’ against the policies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the farmers, and to present the agriculture in the country to the corporate companies.

He said that the members of the associations and the unions who participated in the meeting unanimously passed a resolution to conduct a massive tractor and motorbike rally from the Mini Stadium to the Addanki Bus Stand, on August 13, raising slogans against the decisions of the Union government.

Akhila Bharata Rythu Coolie Sangham state general secretary Chittipati Venkateswarlu, All India Kisan Mazdoor Sangh leader Koduru Hanumantha Rao, AP Rythu Coolie Sangham district secretary K Lalitha Kumari, Kisan Congress leader Kondrugunta Subbarao, CITU district vice-president GV Kondareddy, Congress leader Shaik Saida, Irigineni Venkata Narasaiah, and others participated in the meeting.