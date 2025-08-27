Race for TDP dist president post intensifies in Nellore

Nellore: The competition for the post for TDP district president post intensified as the second runleaders in theparty are in the race this time.

It may be recalled that when TDP was in opposition, it has unanimously elected party senior leader and Nellore Parliament incharge Sheik Abdul Aziz as party district president.

But this time the situation is entirely different as the party has elected to power in all 10 assembly segments including Nellore MP seat with thumping majority.

Several second run leaders in the party are in the race to own such prestigious post backed by ministers MLAs, MPs of their respective constituencies.

According to the sources, State Waklf Board Chairman and current party district president Shiek Abdul Aziz, TDP Nellore rural incharge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy brother Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, party State vice president Chejerla Venkateswara Reddy, party senior leaders like Pellakuru Srinivasulu Reddy, Vemireddy Pattabhirami Reddy, former ZP Chairman Chenchalababu Yadav are in the race. For the last two terms, leaders from backward classes like Beeda Ravichandra Yadav,Shiek Abdul Aziz represented the party district president post unopposed.

But this time it is reportedly said that there is a demand from ‘Reddy community as Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, MLAs representing from that community are very much interested as they are running powerful lobby to draw the attention of party supreme and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in that aspect. In the wake severe competition witnessing for TDP district president post, party high command sent a three member committee comprising Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani, Arya Vaisya Corporation Chairman D Prasad to Nellore to collect the opinions of party cadres at constituency level.

During the general body meeting, the three member committee accepted the representations from the aspirants who are in the race. Later they collected the opinions of party functionaries over the issue.

Minister of Municipal Administration& Urban Development Ponguru Narayana, Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy, MLC Beeda Ravichandra Yadav and other MLAs participated in the meeting.

Speaking the occasion, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that after seeking the opinions from the party functionaries and local leaders, a detail report will be submitted to the party high command for final decision over nominating new president for Nellore district.