RACE phase-II boosts police communication in remote areas

Mangalagiri: Director general of police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on Friday inaugurated new RACE (Remote Area Communication Enhancement–Phase II) vehicles and advanced communication equipment for eight districts in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that the primary objective of the RACE project is to provide the police department with a continuous and reliable communication system, especially in situations where commercial mobile networks frequently fail. Such failures are common in forest regions, hilly and remote areas, inaccessible terrains, coastal belts, and disaster-prone locations.

He explained that each RACE vehicle functions as a self-contained, mobile communication centre, designed to ensure uninterrupted communication even under the most adverse conditions.

Under the Ministry of Police Forces (MoPF) budget during 2018–19, RACE Phase–I was implemented at a cost of Rs 2.13 crore, providing 9 four-wheelers and 20 two-wheelers to nine districts.

For the year 2025–26, under the MoPF budget, Rs 2 crore has been allocated to supply eight districts with 8 four-wheelers and 16 two-wheelers as part of RACE Phase–II.

The DGP explained the key advantages of the RACE system, including uninterrupted and dependable communication without reliance on commercial mobile networks; instant command and control during law and order duties, bandobast arrangements, elections, protests, fairs, and festivals; rapid response during disasters, accidents, and emergencies; improved coordination among police, revenue, disaster management, and other departments; and complete communication support to field units even in extremely challenging situations. He recalled that during critical incidents in the past, such as the boat accident in Kachuluru and Polavaram areas, RACE vehicles played a vital role as special communication tools, particularly in hilly regions lacking communication facilities, thereby enabling effective rescue and relief operations.

With the launch of RACE vehicles in eight more districts, last-mile communication, disaster preparedness, and maintenance of law and order across the state will be further strengthened.

The DGP stated that this initiative represents another significant step by the Andhra Pradesh Police towards public safety and modern, technology-driven policing.

Additional DGP (law and order) N Madhusudan Reddy, IGP (technical services) Ch Srikanth, DIG (communications) N S J Lakshmi, along with other officers and staff, participated in the programme.