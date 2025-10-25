Raghu Sainik students selected for chess tourney

Anantapur: The students of Raghu Sainik School were selected for the division level in the Anantapur Urban Mandal Chess Selections-2025 organized by the School Games Federation at the Indoor Stadium in Ashok Nagar.

Under 17 girls’ category, Atiba Afna secured 1st place. Under 14 boys’ category, Parvez clinched 2nd place; Harshit bagged 4th place while Arshiya Anjum secured 5th place.

On this occasion, Raghu Sainik School Directors Raghu, Guru Lokesh Chess Coach Mehraj, and others congratulated the selected students.