Rahul, Teja bag prizes in AI Autonomous Hackathon

Vijayawada: The two-day national-level AI Autonomous Hackathon-2025 organised by Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University) concluded here on Friday. The event, which brought together bright young minds from across the country, showcased ground breaking AI-driven innovations across eight themes.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education Kotha Madhu Murthy, who was the chief guest emphasised the transformative role of AI in shaping the future of Andhra Pradesh and India. He highlighted how AI-driven advancements will revolutionise industries, contribute to economic growth, and open new opportunities for students in research and entrepreneurship. He also congratulated all the winners and runners-up for their remarkable contributions.

Ramachandran Prebagar, Vice-President, TVS Enterprises was the guest of honour and AV Subrahmanyam, Managing Director, Deepak Nextgen Industries was the distinguished guest. They commended the participants for their creativity and technical expertise, reinforcing the significance of AI-driven autonomous systems in the modern world.

Vice-Chancellor Prof P Venkateswara Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr AV Ratna Prasad, and convener Dr Rajeswara Rao along with sponsors, industry delegates, faculty members, and enthusiastic students participated.

The first prize was bagged by Rahul Kothuri from Mohan Babu University for his outstanding project in the autonomous marvels theme in the AI Autonomous Hackathon-2025. The second prize was secured by Teja Thota from Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology in recognition for his innovative contribution in the Autonomous Marvels category.