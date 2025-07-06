Rain forecast for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for next three days

With the expansion of the southwest monsoon, the Telugu states are set to experience rainfall due to the influence of a trough and a surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal. The Meteorological Department has announced that both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are likely to see rain over the next two to three days.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, a trough extends from the northeast Arabian Sea to the surface circulation in the Gangetic West Bengal region, passing through north Gujarat, north Madhya Pradesh, southeast Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand at an altitude of 3.1 to 5.8 kilometres above mean sea level. As a result, light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, is expected in several districts of Telangana.

In Telangana, areas such as Adilabad, Komarambhim, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy could see moderate rainfall on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Amaravati Meteorological Department has indicated that Andhra Pradesh will also experience rains with thunder and lightning across multiple regions. The trough, which has reached from the northeast Arabian Sea to the northwest Bay of Bengal, will persist from north Gujarat to the northern sections of the Gangetic coast of West Bengal. Therefore, light to moderate rains and thundershowers are expected to occur widely in the north coastal areas and Yanam, as well as in Rayalaseema. Wind speeds in the region could reach 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.

On Sunday, light to moderate rainfall is anticipated in parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharama Raju, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Nannur, and Bapatla districts.