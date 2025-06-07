Rains and gusty winds expected in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The weather is undergoing a notable change, influenced by a trough situated 5.8 km above mean sea level at 83° East longitude and 20° North latitude. This trough extends at a height of 1.5 km above mean sea level, reaching from south-central Maharashtra to coastal Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, a weakened trough is located at a height of 0.9 km above mean sea level, stretching from south Chhattisgarh to northeast Bangladesh. With prevailing westerly and northwesterly winds, conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for rainfall in the region.

In North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are expected on Friday, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h. The weather will remain hot and humid. The forecast for Saturday and Sunday indicates continued chances of light to moderate rains, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.

For South Coast Andhra Pradesh, a similar scenario unfolds on Friday, with light to moderate rains or showers predicted. Residents should prepare for strong gusty winds and uncomfortably hot conditions. The weather report also suggests a possibility of rain throughout Saturday and Sunday.

In Telangana, light to moderate rains are likely in certain districts on Friday and Saturday, with gusty winds expected at speeds of 30-40 km/h. Meteorological department officials indicate a potential for light rains and thundershowers on Sunday as well.