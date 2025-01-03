  • Menu
Rajaka Corporation directors take oath
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Rajaka Welfare and Development Corporation chairperson C Savithri said that she would help the Rajaka community to get the welfare schemes being implemented by the state government.

Savithri administered the oath to 15 newly appointed directors to the corporation at the BC Bhavan, Gollapudi on Thursday. She said she would help the Rajaka families to avail the welfare schemes of the government.

Savithri felt that the Rajaka community will develop when they get benefits being extended by the government to the community.

MLC Duvvarapu Ramarao said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had taken steps for the welfare and development of Rajakas from 2014 to 2019.

He stated that the NDA government has allocated Rs 39,000 crore for the development and welfare of BCs in the state. A large number of Rajakas and supporters of the directors participated in the oath taking programme.

