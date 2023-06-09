Rajamahendravaram: Additional charges shock power users

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari district): The extra charges in the electricity bills are confusing the consumers, who were already burdened with tariffs. The consumers alleged, “To make up for the company’s financial deficit, additional amounts are being collected from consumers in the name of true-up and adjustment charges.” Many complained that the amount of additional charges paid by the consumers is more than 50 per cent of the cost of actual electricity consumed. For a few months, they have been charging extra charges under various names like surcharge, fixed charges, customer charges, FPPCA, electricity duty, and adjustment, the consumers lamented.

An additional bill of 50 paise per unit was billed in the name of true-up in March and April. In this district alone, an additional burden of more than Rs 12 crore per month fell on the consumers. From May, a fixed charge of Rs 10, customer charge of Rs 50, electricity duty of Rs 8.75, and FPCA charge of Rs 14.52 have also been added to the electricity bill.

Moreover, the burden has been imposed in the name of adjustment of fuel charges in 2021. Depending on the level of electricity consumption, this additional burden has fallen on each consumer from Rs 70 to over Rs 200. Fuel and electricity purchase charges have been newly imposed in the electricity bill for June. It is 20 paise per unit. It has to be said that this is an added shock to the consumers, who are afraid of rising bills due to the heavy usage of fans, coolers, fridges, and ACs during summer.

There are 18.30 lakh electricity services of various categories across the combined East Godavari district. Another 60,000 electricity services were given in the name of newly constructed colonies. There are 47,600 agricultural electricity services.

Even if there is an additional increase of Rs 100 for each electricity connection, the revenue of more than Rs 18 crore is collected for the government. With the same technique, the government is squeezing income from people in the form of high bills, consumers allege.

Consumers are angry at the additional bills being imposed by the electricity department in various forms. They say that they have never seen such bad billing. There are many posts criticising high electricity bills on social media.

A retired employee, I Veera Narayana, criticised the government for robbing people in the name of various charges.

Kirana merchant Balaji said that the electricity bill of his house, which used to be less than Rs 600 three years ago is now coming up to Rs 2,000 and not a single electrical appliance has been added to the house.