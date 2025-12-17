Flamingo Fest to light up Pulicat on Jan 10–11

Tirupati: Good news for bird lovers and tourists. The much-anticipated Flamingo Festival will be held at Pulicat Lake in the Sullurpet constituency of Tirupati district for two days on January 10 and 11, 2026, the district administration has announced.

District collector Dr S Venkateswar has directed officials to begin preparations immediately to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the festival. A review meeting in this regard was held on Tuesday at the local Collectorate with conservator of forests and zoo curator C Selvam and regional director of tourism Dr R Ramana Prasad.

Addressing the meeting, the collector said thousands of flamingos migrate to the Pulicat Lake region every year, making it essential to organise the festival in a scientific and well-planned manner. He instructed officials to prepare a detailed micro plan covering event programmes, tourism facilities, stage arrangements and overall logistics.

Special attention will be given to arrangements at key locations including Pulicat–Nellapattu, BV Palem, Atakanithippa, Irakkam Island, Ubbalamadugu and Periyapalayam. The Collector stressed that the Flamingo Festival should be developed into one of the major tourism events of the state, with all departments working in close coordination.

He also called for wide publicity at the state and national levels to attract more tourists. Plans are to be drawn up for extensive promotion through posters, logos, banners, publicity material and digital display boards. All departments were asked to submit their action plans at the earliest.

District tourism and culture officer M Janardhan Reddy, APTDC EE Subramanyam, tourism officials and event organisers attended the meeting.

It may be recalled that Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary, one of the largest pelicanries in the region, serves as an important breeding and roosting site for both long-distance and local migratory birds. The Flamingo Festival, which began in 2001 as a tourism revenue initiative, has grown into a major attraction. Each winter, around 10,000 to 12,000 migratory birds from nearly 80 species visit Pulicat, making it a haven for birdwatchers and nature lovers.