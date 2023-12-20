  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: Arts College praised for showing success

Rajamahendravaram: Arts College praised for showing success
x
Highlights

The Government Autonomous College (Arts College) Alumni Association organised a congratulatory meeting at the Government Arts College on Tuesday for receiving 19 different prizes during the recent academic festival.

Rajamahendravaram: The Government Autonomous College (Arts College) Alumni Association organised a congratulatory meeting at the Government Arts College on Tuesday for receiving 19 different prizes during the recentacademic festival. The meeting is held for faculty and students who showcased their talent at the state-level in the academic year 2022-23.

College Principal Dr K Ramachandra Rao, Collegiate Education RJD Dr Chappidi Krishna, and others were felicitated under the direction of Alumni Association President Mulla Madhava Rao.

Awards that brought glory to the college were displayed. Madhava Rao congratulated the awardees and said that the Alumni Association will always support the progress of the college.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X