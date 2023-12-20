Live
Rajamahendravaram: Arts College praised for showing success
Rajamahendravaram: The Government Autonomous College (Arts College) Alumni Association organised a congratulatory meeting at the Government Arts College on Tuesday for receiving 19 different prizes during the recentacademic festival. The meeting is held for faculty and students who showcased their talent at the state-level in the academic year 2022-23.
College Principal Dr K Ramachandra Rao, Collegiate Education RJD Dr Chappidi Krishna, and others were felicitated under the direction of Alumni Association President Mulla Madhava Rao.
Awards that brought glory to the college were displayed. Madhava Rao congratulated the awardees and said that the Alumni Association will always support the progress of the college.
