Rajamahendravaram: Collector inspects flood relief measures

Collector AS Dinesh Kumar
Collector AS Dinesh Kumar (File Photo)

Rajamahendravaram: Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector AS Dinesh Kumar said steps have been taken to help all the flood-affected families. On Tuesday, he inspected the flood relief packages received by the flood victims in Pedarkur village of Kunavaram mandal.

Chinturu ITDA Project Officer Kavuri Chaitanya, Chinturu ASP Rahul Meena, and others were present.

Kunavaram vice MPP Pentaiah and other local public representatives requested to built a four-kilometre road from RY Goodem in Kinavaram mandal to Tummala village in Chinturu mandal. They said that the people of 25 villages will benefit from this.

They appealed for the restoration of three kilometres of R&B road between Bhimavaram-RY Gudem. Collector responded and clarified that road construction work is going on from Chinnarukur to Bodunuru and will be completed in a week.

Chinturu ITDA PO Kavuri Chaitanya was asked to examine feasibility of the remaining demands and submit a report. He said that appropriate steps would be taken to implement the R&R package.

