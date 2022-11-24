Rajamahendravaram: Follow ideals of Prakasam Pantulu, students told

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar said that studying in Andhra Kesari Degree College established in the name of Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, who always strived for the welfare of people and served selflessly, is a matter of pride for every student.

He was the chief guest at a meeting held on 28th Fresher's Day of Andhra Kesari Centenary (AKC) Degree College here on Thursday. Along with the college management, he paid floral tributes to Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu and the founder of the college YS Narasimha Rao by garlanding statues.

Later speaking at the meeting, Arun Kumar said that Tanguturi Prakasam, who came to Rajahmundry as a poor person and studied higher studies, became a wealthy lawyer. 'His entire life is a symbol of charity and sacrifice and he gave more value to the people than politics,' he said. 'Prakasam served for 11 months as the municipal chairman, 11 months as the CM of the united Madras State and for about a year as the first CM after the formation of Andhra Pradesh.

Prakasam did not give up his charity even when he experienced extreme poverty in the last stage of his life.' The former MP called upon everyone studying at Andhra Kesari College, which is running with low fees and high values, to take inspiration from Prakasam Pantulu and rise to a higher position.

College secretary and correspondent Sheikh Asadullah Ahmed said that the Freshers' Day and Anniversary Day have not been held for two years due to corona pandemic, but this time they are conducting it in an enthusiastic atmosphere.

College Chairman Jammi Purnananda Rao, who presided over the programme, said that 60 years ago YS Narasimha Rao founded Andhra Kesari Yuvajana Samiti and established AKC College 50 years ago. Andhra Kesari Yuvajana Samiti president Pediredla Srinivas, secretary Rokkam Trinath and principal Ch Jogi Naidu participated. On this occasion, students presented cultural programmes.