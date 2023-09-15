Rajamahendravaram: Ministers, legislators to attend medical college opening

Rajamahendravaram: The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Government Teaching Hospital constructed here at a cost of Rs 475 crore on 33.17 acres through virtual mode from Vizianagaram district on Friday.

The collector K Madhavi Latha said that the students of the first batch of this medical college / Teaching Hospital are attending classes from September 1. The collector said that Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Nandyala, Eluru and Machilipatnam government teaching hospitals are starting in the state this academic year and the Chief Minister will also start the rest of the hospitals virtually from the inauguration venue in Vizianagaram.

The district in-charge minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, MP Margani Bharat Ram, legislators, other public representatives, teaching doctors, and medicos will be present on the occasion. She said that the first phase of infrastructure construction has already been completed. A total of 12.23 lakh square feet of construction work has been undertaken. She said that classrooms, important labs, and hostel buildings have been provided.

B Sowbhagya Lakshmi, Principal of the Teaching Hospital said that interviews were conducted to fill up seats in 4 categories and 122 students have joined so far- 17 under All India Quota, 61 under State/General Category, 38 under Self Financing (Category) and 6 under NRI Category.