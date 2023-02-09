Rajamahendravaram: Municipal employees protest against FRS attendance

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Municipal employees under the auspices of the AP Municipal Workers Union (AITUC affiliate) laid a siege to the Municipal RJD office in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday, demanding the abolition of the FRS (Face Recognition System) in attendance.

AITUC state president Ravulapalli Ravindra Nath, treasurer BVV Kondala Rao, CPI state committee member Nekkinti Subbarao and district secretary Tatipaka Madhu led the agitation. Ravindra Nath said the government should stop taking attendance through face recognition apps for those working in the municipal sanitation and engineering departments.

He warned that until it was cancelled, the movement will be organised under the auspices of the AITUC. AITUC erstwhile East Godavari District General Secretary Tokala Prasad, AITUC District Convener Kondrapu Rambabu, City Secretary Vangamudi Kondalarao and others participated in the protest.