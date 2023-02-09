  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal employees protest against FRS attendance

Municipal workers protesting at the RJD office in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday
x

Municipal workers protesting at the RJD office in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday

Highlights

Municipal employees under the auspices of the AP Municipal Workers Union (AITUC affiliate) laid a siege to the Municipal RJD office in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday, demanding the abolition of the FRS (Face Recognition System) in attendance.

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Municipal employees under the auspices of the AP Municipal Workers Union (AITUC affiliate) laid a siege to the Municipal RJD office in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday, demanding the abolition of the FRS (Face Recognition System) in attendance.

AITUC state president Ravulapalli Ravindra Nath, treasurer BVV Kondala Rao, CPI state committee member Nekkinti Subbarao and district secretary Tatipaka Madhu led the agitation. Ravindra Nath said the government should stop taking attendance through face recognition apps for those working in the municipal sanitation and engineering departments.

He warned that until it was cancelled, the movement will be organised under the auspices of the AITUC. AITUC erstwhile East Godavari District General Secretary Tokala Prasad, AITUC District Convener Kondrapu Rambabu, City Secretary Vangamudi Kondalarao and others participated in the protest.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X