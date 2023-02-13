Rajamahendravaram: Poetess Molla statue unveiled

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Home Minister Taneti Vanitha praised Athukuri Mollamamba as a great poetess, who brought beauty to Telugu language.

She unveiled the poetess' statue at Rajahmundry's Gautama Ghat on Sunday.

MP Margani Bharat Ram, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, former MLC Ailapuram Venkaiah, statue sculptor Rajakumar, statue committee chairman Rayapudi Srinivasa Rao, other members of the management committee and members of the Walkers Association participated in the event.

The Minister said that Mollamamba was a great poetess, who wrote Ramayana in Telugu language. Stating that Molla preferred simple Telugu, rarely using Sanskrit words in her writings, she mentioned the instances where many celebrities praised the beauty of the language in Molla's writings. She said that it is very appropriate to install Molla statue in the

cultural city of Rajahmundry and congratulated the committee members and organisers, who installed the statue.