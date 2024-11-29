Rajamahendravaram: Six-day school leadership development programme held

Rajamahendravaram: Regional Director of School Education Nagamani took part in a six-day School Leadership Development Programme organised at Sai Madhavi Engineering College in Mallampudi village in Rajanagaram mandal, Nagamani on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Nagamani she said that the headmasters play an active role in the disciplined development of schools. She addressed 190 headmasters and Mandal Education Officers. She elaborated on the significance of leadership in effective school management.

She emphasised that headmasters should continuously monitor school activities and ensure the efficient management of infrastructure, human resources, and finances. She advised participants to regularly update online data systems and implement strategies to improve students’ learning abilities.

Further, she explained the importance of eliminating child labour and achieving a 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in schools. Nagamani encouraged headmasters to actively contribute toward achieving these goals by leveraging leadership skills and taking proactive measures.

The training camp also saw participation from district officials, including District Academic Monitoring Officer Gowri Shankara Rao, Konaseema District ALS Coordinator Ramesh Babu, and Rajanagaram Mandal Education Officer Prasad. Nine master facilitators contributed to the sessions, providing insights into leadership, operational management, and best practices for school development.