Rajamahendravaram: Tahsildar office building in dilapidated condition

Rajamahendravaram: Apathy and lethargy of officials posing problem to the people coming to urban Tahsildar office for various works and also to the employees working there.



Even for small rain, the office submerges in the water and the age-old building was also in dilapidated condition which was constructed 123 years ago, in the year 1897. Now, the office was marooned in rain water.

The people who are going to the office are returning back due to inundation of office area. The employees are putting their efforts to protect the important files and other documents from the rain. The government started construction of urban Tahsildar office near Hitech bus station one year ago and it was not completed so far and the top brass of revenue department not taking any initiative to complete the building and shift the present office.

At present, the urban Tahsildar office was located near Kotipalli bus station. The people are demanding that the government complete the new building and shift the office immediately.