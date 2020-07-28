Rajamahendravaram: Veerraju vows to strengthen BJP

Rajamahendravaram: Newly-appointed BJP state president Somu Veerraju said that BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance will be strengthened in the state and its outcome would be visible shortly.

BJP leaders and cadres met him at his house here on Tuesday and congratulated him on being appointed as state party chief. The supporters celebrated the event by bursting crackers and distributing sweets. Later, speaking to reporters who met him, the MLC said he would work by coordinating with both senior leaders and youngsters in the party to strengthen the party.

He said BJP would not be a mere spectator to corruption in the government and fight against it as it did during TDP rule. "We have already protested on the irregularities in sand and house sites of ava lands near Rajamahendravaram. As party's state president, I will strive to get Central funds for the development of state as assured by Central government.

As many as 10 lakh houses were constructed in the state with the help of Central government but they have not been distributed so far to the beneficiaries. The issue will be taken to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Veerraju said. On TDP, he said BJP would treat it as it had treated it earlier, by trying to make irrelevant.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J P Nadda and minister for home affairs Amit Shah for appointing him as state president and assured to work as per in the directions of the party.