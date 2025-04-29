Live
- High Court quashes FIR against Infosys co-founder
- Don’t ask candidates to remove sacred thread, mangalsutra: Min
- CM just wanted to convey that Indians are peace lovers
- Duolingo Embraces AI, Begins Phasing Out Contract Workers
- Tomato farmers in Chikkaballapur get dismal prices despite record harvest
- BJP Condemns Congress for 'Grotesque' Use of Prime Minister Modi's Image
- Womens’ protest shakes CM in rally leading to ruckus
- Turkey Denies Sending Weapons to Pakistan Amid Tensions Over Pahalgam Attack
- Farmers in Ballary distressed over falling paddy prices after double crop yield
- Attack on professor, three arrested
Rajanna foundation bags ‘best three skill development programme -2025’ award
Amar Raja sponsored Rajanna foundation bagged the National level bags ‘best three skill development programme’ initiative of the year 2025 award for its significant contribution in the area of skill development and CSR activities.
Tirupati: Amar Raja sponsored Rajanna foundation bagged the National level bags ‘best three skill development programme’ initiative of the year 2025 award for its significant contribution in the area of skill development and CSR activities.
The Rajanna foundation head Satish Rallapalli received an award which was presented to him from. All India Public Sector Sports Promotion Board Ex General Ramesh Sachidev in. new Delhi on Monday at CSR marketing and brand honor, an international institution promoting CSR activities at global level. Rajanna foundation was set up in 2014 and so far, the foundation through Amara Raja Skill development center so far has important training to 3000 unemployed youth in various skills and personality development to improve employment opportunities.
The youth who successfully completed the training were employed in Amara Raja Batteries and many other companies.
Rajanna foundation founder Galla Ramachandra Naidu said the award is recognition of our contribution for skill development and will encourages to work with renewed spirit for skill development of rural youth.
Amara Raja Batteries Chairman Galla Jayadev congratulated the Rajanna foundation for receiving the national award.tional award from Ramesh Sachidev in New Delhi on Monday