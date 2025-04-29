Rajanna foundation bags ‘best three skill development programme -2025’ award

Tirupati: Amar Raja sponsored Rajanna foundation bagged the National level bags ‘best three skill development programme’ initiative of the year 2025 award for its significant contribution in the area of skill development and CSR activities.

The Rajanna foundation head Satish Rallapalli received an award which was presented to him from. All India Public Sector Sports Promotion Board Ex General Ramesh Sachidev in. new Delhi on Monday at CSR marketing and brand honor, an international institution promoting CSR activities at global level. Rajanna foundation was set up in 2014 and so far, the foundation through Amara Raja Skill development center so far has important training to 3000 unemployed youth in various skills and personality development to improve employment opportunities.

The youth who successfully completed the training were employed in Amara Raja Batteries and many other companies.

Rajanna foundation founder Galla Ramachandra Naidu said the award is recognition of our contribution for skill development and will encourages to work with renewed spirit for skill development of rural youth.

Amara Raja Batteries Chairman Galla Jayadev congratulated the Rajanna foundation for receiving the national award.