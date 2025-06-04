Rajiv Indoor Stadium opens gates for public

Visakhapatnam: After completing modernisation works at Vikas Nagar, Gajuwaka in a fast track mode, Rajiv Indoor Stadium reopens for the public. With an aim to encourage sports and promote a healthy lifestyle among people, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC)undertook a major revamping exercise at a cost of Rs 9 crore.Among other amenities, the stadium paints a new look with a walking track, restrooms, quality wooden flooring, a swimming pool, a cultural centre and drinking water facilities.

Along with the GVMC general funds, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh funds have also been utilised for the purpose. Over 15 years ago, an indoor stadium was built with modern facilities in the 65th ward of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation during the then Mayor Pulusu Janardhana Rao’s tenure. Lack of maintenance resulted in several issues. The wooden flooring in the stadium was damaged, the ceiling developed cracks, the tiles of the walking track gave away,the water supply system was non-function and restrooms and the garden had no water facility. Due to this, sportsmen and walkers were unable to utilise the stadium for the purpose it was developed.

However, after the alliance government came to power, the renovation work for the stadium gained momentum. In future, the GVMC is set to develop 10 more stadiums in Adarsh Nagar, Vadlapudi, Pharma City, BC Road, Sheela Nagar, and other areas of Gajuwaka. This apart the civic body plans to construct a cricket stadium at Adarsh Ground in Gajuwaka.