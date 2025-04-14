Rally held to build awareness about Parkinson’s disease

Visakhapatnam: Physical and mental exercises are the best medicine for proper functioning of the nervous system and overcoming mental stress, said Medicover Hospitals neurologist Dr K Venkateswarlu.

Participating as chief guest at the 20th anniversary of Walkers Health Club organised here on Sunday, Dr Venkateswarlu created awareness on Parkinson’s disease.

He said that Parkinson’s disease affects only a few people who are above sixty years of age.

Speaking at the event, Walkers International District 101 governor K. Dwarakanadh mentioned that club president Ch Srinivasa Raju has been organising many service activities in the city for the last 20 years.

During the programme, an awareness programme and rally were organised. Haritha Sports Park president P. Kondala Rao, secretary Demudu, treasurer Kishore, and presidents of prominent walkers clubs in the city were present.