Rally marks inaugural of CPI district conference

Rajamahendravaram: The 26th district conference of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in East Godavari began with great fanfare in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday. Major intersections across the city were adorned with red flags.
A massive procession, led by CPI district general secretary Tatipaka Madhu, marked the occasion. The rally, which started at Church Gate and concluded at the Subramanyam maidan, was a vibrant affair. The air was filled with the sounds of folk songs and the energetic performances of artistes from the Praja Natya Mandali. Prominent leaders who participated in the procession included CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna, state assistant secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy, national executive member Akkineni Vanaja, AITUC state president Ravulapalli Ravindranath, CPI district assistant secretaries Kondrapu Rambabuand Rekha Bhaskar Rao, Kakinada district secretary Kamireddy Bodakonda, Konaseema secretary Deva Rajendra Prasad, AITUC national committee member Tokala Prasad, CPI city secretary V Kondala Rao, assistant secretary Sappa Ramana, and Mahila Samakhya district general secretary P Lavanya.
The conference was officially held at the Chitturi Prabhakar Choudhary stage in the Subramanyam maidan.